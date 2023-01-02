2023 NFL playoffs: Week 18 clinching scenarios for Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Packers, other NFC hopefuls

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is just about in the books, with only the Bills visiting the Bengals in a Monday night Showdown yet to kick off. So which teams are officially still fighting for playoff spots as we approach Week 18? And how do each of them actually clinch a trip to the postseason? We’re so glad you asked. Below you’ll find an updated rundown of all the latest clinching scenarios for the remaining open playoff spots:

Well. 1 seed (NFC)

Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR 49ers loss vs. Cardinals AND Cowboys loss vs. Commanders

49ers (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Cardinals AND Eagles loss vs. Giants

Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants AND 49ers loss vs. Cardinals

NFC East title

Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR Cowboys loss vs. Commanders

Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants

Well. 7 seed wild card (NFC)

Packers (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Lions

win vs. Lions Lions (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams

win vs. Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Rams AND Packers loss vs. Lions

For a complete look at playoff standings, scenarios and projected first-round matchups across the entire NFL, check out our updated postseason forecast right here.