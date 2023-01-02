2023 NFL playoffs: Week 18 clinching scenarios for Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, Packers, other NFC hopefuls
Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season is just about in the books, with only the Bills visiting the Bengals in a Monday night Showdown yet to kick off. So which teams are officially still fighting for playoff spots as we approach Week 18? And how do each of them actually clinch a trip to the postseason? We’re so glad you asked. Below you’ll find an updated rundown of all the latest clinching scenarios for the remaining open playoff spots:
Well. 1 seed (NFC)
- Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR 49ers loss vs. Cardinals AND Cowboys loss vs. Commanders
- 49ers (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Cardinals AND Eagles loss vs. Giants
- Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants AND 49ers loss vs. Cardinals
NFC East title
- Eagles (13-3) clinch with: win vs. Giants OR Cowboys loss vs. Commanders
- Cowboys (12-4) clinch with: win vs. Commanders AND Eagles loss vs. Giants
Well. 7 seed wild card (NFC)
- Packers (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Lions
- Lions (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams
- Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Rams AND Packers loss vs. Lions
