2023 NFL playoffs: Chargers’ Asante Samuel Jr. makes history in first half of wild-card game vs. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence struggled to complete passes to his teammates during the first half of Saturday night’s Super Wild Card Weekend Showdown against the Chargers. The Jaguars’ quarterback, however, had no issues finding Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel made history by becoming the first player in NFL history to record three interceptions in the first half of a playoff game. Two of Samuel’s Picks were converted into touchdowns by the Chargers’ offense as Los Angeles raced out to a 27-0 lead.

Samuel had all but one of the Chargers’ four first-half interceptions of Lawrence, who threw just eight picks in 17 games during the regular season. As a team, the Jaguars turned the ball over five times while becoming the first playoff team to do so since the 1999 Dolphins. Ironically, Miami’s forgettable day took place against the Jaguars and in the same stadium where history repeated itself on Saturday night.

A second-year defensive back, Samuel has four career interceptions in 29 career regular-season games. He is the son of former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, whose seven career postseason interceptions are tied for the sixth most in league history. They are now the first father-son duo in NFL history to each have multiple interception games in the playoffs.