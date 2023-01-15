2023 NFL playoffs: Best dressed players on Super Wild Card Weekend, a look at the fashion before the games

It’s Super Wild Card Weekend which means we are getting highly anticipated matchups with underdog teams ready to prove people wrong, while one team is starting its Championship run (which one?). With a bigger stage we not only get more exciting games, but players step up their fashion game as well.

Fashion and sports have always gone hand-in-hand, with players showing off before and after games. Sometimes, the fashion alone ends up becoming a story and players are known for some iconic looks.

Wild card weekend consists of six games, which is six chances for players to bring their ‘A’ games. Here is a look at some of the best fashion statements this weekend:

Who wore it better: Kayvon Thibodeaux or the Monopoly guy?

Saquon Barkley is all business.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith spent a lot of his career as a backup, but he defied expectations this season and dressed the part as he showed up to face the No. 2 seed 49ers.

San Francisco brought out a variety of looks ahead of their game against the Seahawks:

Pete Carroll showed up in a black leather jacket and the classic look fits him perfectly.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence kept his look simple, but still showed up in style.

Lawrence was not the only one showing his wheels:

Wearing photos of your teammates inside your jacket is an excellent touch to any outfit.

Here are some more looks from the Chargers:

The purse is a power move and I am here for it.