2023 NFL playoff schedule: Updated postseason bracket, dates, kickoff times, TV channel, live stream, results

The Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs kicked off on Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs and a hobbled Patrick Mahomes held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20.

After a week off, each conference’s top-seeded teams entered the Fray this weekend. On Saturday, the Chiefs, the AFC’s top-seeded team each of the last four years, will now be playing in the AFC Championship Game for a record fifth straight year. On the NFC side on Saturday, the top-seeded Eagles are looking to regain their rhythm after losing two of their last three games of the regular season as they host the New York Giants.

The winners of this weekend’s games will advance to the conference title games, where they will get a chance to play for the right to play in Super Bowl XLVII. This. year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

(6) Giants at (1) Eagles, 8:15 pm ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals at (2) Bills, 3 pm ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

(5) Cowboys at (2) 49ers, 6:30 pm ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

NFC Championship

3:05 pm ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

AFC Championship

6:30 pm ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII

February 13

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)