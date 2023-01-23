2023 NFL playoff schedule: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channel, live stream for Championship round

The NFL Playoffs roll on to the title games after the Defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals routed the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers held off the Dallas Cowboys.

The Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs kicked off on Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs and a hobbled Patrick Mahomes held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, and the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely destroyed the New York Giants, 38-7.

After a week off, each conference’s top-seeded teams entered the Fray this weekend and both moved on. The Chiefs, the AFC’s top-seeded team each of the last four years, will now be playing in the AFC Championship Game for a record fifth straight year. On the NFC side, after their convincing win over their rivals, the top-seeded Eagles will be making their first appearance in the NFC title game since the 2017 season.

Two more teams look to punch their tickets into the conference championship today.

This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

(1) Eagles 38, (6) Giants 7

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals 27, (2) Bills 10

(2) 49ers 19, (5) Cowboys 12

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

Eagles vs. 49ers, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

AFC Championship

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII

February 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)