2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of NFC and AFC postseason

After just two games, Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend has already lived up to its name by giving NFL fans a super wild Saturday.

Almost all of the drama from Day 1 of the NFL playoff came Saturday night in a game where the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit to stun the Chargers, 31-30, with a 36-yard field goal from Riley Patterson on the final play of the game.

Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions during a first half where the Jaguars fell behind, 27-0, but he played nearly perfect football after that. The 27-point comeback was the third-largest in NFL postseason history.

In the earlier game Saturday, the 49ers also pulled off a comeback, but it wasn’t as dramatic. San Francisco trailed the Seahawks, 17-16, at Halftime before completely taking over in the second half on its way to a 41-23 win. Like Lawrence, Brock Purdy struggled in the first half, but then rebounded to throw for 332 yards and three touchdowns for the game. Christian McCaffrey (136 total yards, one TD) and Deebo Samuel (six catches for 133 yards, one TD) also played huge roles in the win.

Although two games are now in the books for the wild-card round, there are still four more to go, so buckle up and get ready.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the entire postseason schedule. (And don’t forget, there could be a neutral site AFC title game this year: If the Bills and Chiefs end up playing each other in the AFC Championship, then the game will be played in Atlanta.)

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a brief scare from the Seahawks on a day where Seattle jumped to a 17-16 halftime lead. But in the second half, San Francisco broke the game open with a dominating performance. Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Purdy finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score).

(4) Jaguars 31-30 over (5) Chargers. The Jaguars won this game by pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history. The Jags fell behind, 27-0, early in the game due in large part to four interceptions from Trevor Lawrence, but they rebounded to pull off the stunning win, thanks in large part to Lawrence, who threw four touchdown passes.

Sunday, Jan. 15

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills (-10), 1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+). These two teams split their season series with each team winning at home, but it’s worth keeping in mind that both games were decided by three points or less. The big question here revolves around who will be starting at quarterback for the Dolphins. Right now, Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) are both banged up. If they can’t go, Skyler Thompson will get the start.

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings (-3), 4:30 pm ET (Fox, stream is fuboTV ). These two played one of the wildest games of the season on Christmas Eve in a matchup that wasn't decided until Greg Joseph hit a 61-yard field goal on the final play. This will be Minnesota's first home playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle in January 2018.

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals (-6.5), 8:15 pm ET (NBC, stream is fuboTV). It's not clear if Lamar Jackson (knee) is going to play on Sunday, but even if he does, it will mark his first action in six weeks if he's on the field. Jackson did lead the Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Bengals back in Week 5, but the Bengals got their revenge with a 27-16 win in Week 18 to get a split of the season series.

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers (+3), 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN, stream is fuboTV). If the Cowboys are going to advance to the Divisional round, they’re going to have to do something they’ve never done: Beat Tom Brady. The Cowboys are 0-7 all-time against the Buccaneers QB and that includes a Week 1 loss where Tampa Bay topped Dallas 19-3.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC



Giants/Buccaneers/Cowboys at (1) Eagles

Vikings/Buccaneers/Cowboys at (2) 49ers

If the Giants beat the Vikings on Sunday, they’ll play the Eagles, which will leave the 49ers hosting the Winner of Cowboys-Buccaneers. If the Vikings win, they’ll play the 49ers while the Eagles will host the Winner of Cowboys-Buccaneers. Whichever team hosts the Winner of Cowboys-Buccaneers will definitely be playing on Sunday, Jan. 22.

AFC



Jaguars/Dolphins/Ravens at (1) Chiefs

TBD at TBD

The NFL will announce the Divisional round schedule during the wild card round.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LVII

February 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 6:30 pm ET (Fox)