2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, live stream, TV networks for Championship Sunday

We’re down to just three games left in the NFL season and Sunday’s matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets.

We’ve got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

Two teams look to punch their tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Eagles 38, (6) Giants 7

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

Sunday, Jan. 22

(2) 49ers 19, (5) Cowboys 12

(3) Bengals 27, (2) Bills 10

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

Eagles vs. 49ers, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

AFC Championship

Chiefs vs. Bengals, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVII

February 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)