2023 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Dolphins sneaking in

As we head into the final week of the NFL season, not only are there still multiple playoff spots up for grabs, but only TWO of the 14 seeds have been clinched, which means there should be some serious drama this weekend.

To help you make sense of everything that might happen in Week 18, we’re going to project the 14 teams and the seeds that those 14 teams will be getting for the playoffs. The projections are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, not only were we able to figure out the playoff chances for every team, but we’re also going to project the entire playoff field

One very important thing to keep in mind this week is that the Bills-Bengals isn’t currently scheduled to be replayed. The game was supposed to be played Monday, but it was postponed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. With the game not currently on the schedule, these projections were made assuming that the Bills and Bengals game WILL NOT be rescheduled, which means Cincinnati and Buffalo will only be playing 16 games while all the other teams will be playing 17.

If the NFL does officially reschedule the game, we’ll update our projections accordingly.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings and a breakdown of the playoff picture, be sure to click here.

AFC playoff projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Patriots (36%), Titans (28.3%), Steelers (19.8%), Jets (Eliminated), Raiders (Eliminated), Browns (Eliminated), Colts (Eliminated), Broncos (Eliminated), Texans (Eliminated)

Note: The 7-9 Titans have a higher chance of getting into the Playoffs than the 8-8 Steelers because Tennessee still has a viable chance to win the AFC South title.

NFC playoff projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Seahawks (23.5%), Lions (10.5%), Commanders (Eliminated) Panthers (Eliminated), Saints (Eliminated), Falcons (Eliminated), Cardinals (Eliminated), Rams (Eliminated), Bears (Eliminated)

Wild card round projection

AFC

(7) Dolphins at (2) Bills

(6) Ravens at (3) Bengals

(5) Chargers at (4) Jaguars

Bye: Chiefs

NFC

(7) Packers at (2) 49ers

(6) Giants at (3) Vikings

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles