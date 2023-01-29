2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Jerick McKinnon for AFC, NFC Championship

If you’re playing in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge, you’ve likely identified players during the opening round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs who have provided production every week while their teams made deep postseason runs. However, most players will need to make substitutions in their 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups when they’ve rostered players whose teams have been knocked out. With the Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars and Bills all eliminated last week, popular players were taken off the board as you formulate your NFL Playoff Challenge strategy for conference Championship week. Which players in the 2023 NFC Championship Game and 2023 AFC Championship Game should you target if you’re looking for Substitutions in your Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round: 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The move from Carolina to San Francisco helped reestablish McCaffrey as a workhorse and he wound up finishing with 1,880 total scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns. Now firmly entrenched as the No. 1 back for the 49ers, McCaffrey has carried the ball 25 times for 154 yards and a touchdown while also catching eight passes for 39 yards and a score this postseason.

McCaffrey has averaged 19.5 touches per game since taking over as San Francisco’s starter and you can expect a similar workload on Sunday against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game 2023.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. Last week, McKinnon had his most carries since Week 15 against Houston and turned 11 attempts into 25 yards. Although his Offensive output may not have raised many eyebrows, he should continue getting more work against Cincinnati since Kansas City could change its usual approach following Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury last Saturday.

McKinnon has been most dangerous this season as a pass-catcher, even though he wasn’t targeted last weekend. Whether it comes in the form of carries or passes close to the line of scrimmage, McKinnon should play a bigger part in Kansas City’s offense this week to limit Mahomes’ exposure to Cincinnati’s pass rush. Bills running back Devin Singletary caught 5-of-8 targets last week against the Bengals, so McKinnon should be able to find opportunities through the air once again on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

