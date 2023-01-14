2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Deebo Samuel on Wild Card Weekend

The 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge is upon us. Every week of the 2023 NFL playoffs, you pick a Fantasy football lineup that accumulates points. However, points are multiplied for every week that you have the same player among your NFL Playoff Challenge Picks and the highest cumulative total at the end of the postseason wins. Picking teams on bye weeks and guaranteeing yourself double points in the Divisional round is a popular NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, but it also guarantees you won’t accumulate points during Super Wild Card Weekend. Where should every player be in your NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The eighth-year pro is coming off his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons and the fifth straight 1,000-yard season of his career. Diggs is a proven postseason performer dating back to the Minneapolis Miracle and has averaged over 75 receiving yards across five playoff games with the Bills.

McClure’s strategy also takes into account that Diggs is in a position to maximize his Fantasy output. There are three teams in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket who won’t have to play a single road game all postseason. Two are on bye, the Chiefs and Eagles, and the other is Buffalo, which gets an extra game for Diggs to rack up points. The Bills look like a team that will stick around for a while in the NFL Playoffs 2023, so Diggs is primed to take advantage of those bonus points multipliers.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. One of the most versatile athletes in the NFL, Samuel’s overall production fell off after he racked up 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago. They battled injuries throughout the year and finished with 864 scrimmage yards and five scores as San Francisco cycled through quarterbacks.

However, Samuel returned to San Francisco’s lineup to play 68% of the Offensive snaps in Week 18 after missing the previous three games and should be in line for his normal workload during the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. During last season’s playoffs, Samuel caught 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball 27 times for 137 yards and another score. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for Super Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.