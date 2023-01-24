2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Deebo Samuel in the AFC, NFC Championship

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has been narrowed to four teams, leaving a handful of players to choose from in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge. There are four quarterbacks to choose from for your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the third round, including Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He played through an ankle injury against Jacksonville, but should you include him in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy? Who should you target in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge player pool? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 27-year-old is arguably the most versatile weapon remaining in the 2023 NFL Playoffs since the 49ers use him in a variety of ways. Samuel exploded for 133 receiving yards and a touchdown against Seattle in the first round of the NFL Playoffs 2023 while adding three carries for 32 yards.

He was targeted seven times against Dallas last week, while also getting four carries in the backfield. San Francisco is facing one of the league’s top defenses in the NFC Championship Game, so the coaching staff will try to get Samuel Heavily involved once again. He will also be earning 3x multipliers in McClure’s lineup, making him a no-brainer in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. He hasn’t had any eye-popping numbers lately, which is why he isn’t heavily rostered in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. However, McClure included him in the first two rounds of the contest, so he will be earning 3x points on Sunday.

McKinnon finished with just 25 rushing yards against Jacksonville’s strong run defense, but he had 11 carries in that game. The Chiefs had only given him double-digit carries once so far this season, so he is undervalued heading into this weekend. Kansas City is favored to make it to the Super Bowl, which gives McKinnon additional value moving forward. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

