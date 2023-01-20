2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Deebo Samuel in Divisional Round

The 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge heads into its second week as the Divisional Round features four intriguing matchups. Players from the Chiefs and Eagles who were included in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups last week will earn double points in their respective games against the Jaguars and Giants. However, if you were bold enough to include Trevor Lawrence or Daniel Jones in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups in their Wild Card games, you could be primed for another strong week by sticking with them. Players in other premier 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge matchups like Bengals vs. Bills and 49ers vs. Cowboys are also available for your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy. Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Divisional Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He was the most explosive player for San Francisco in the Wild Card win against the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday. He caught six of his nine targets for a season-high 133 yards and a touchdown in the 41-23 win.

On Sunday, he’ll be at home against the Dallas Cowboys, whom he will face for the first time in his career. Last week against Tampa Bay, Dallas’ starting cornerback duo of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland saw their defensive assignments catch a combined 13-of-21 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers have a more balanced offense than Tampa Bay, which should keep the Cowboys from focusing on Samuel and he should feast for a second straight playoff game.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 26-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he did not miss a single game during this year’s regular season. McCaffrey carried many owners to championships after topping 100 rushing yards in four of his final six games.

He has rushed at least 10 times in eight straight games, including a 15-carry, 119-yard performance against Seattle during Super Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are expected to advance to the NFC title game, according to oddsmakers, which means McCaffrey would earn even more multipliers in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. McClure included McCaffrey in his lineup last week, and he is thrilled to grab him again this week with the multiplier in effect. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the 2023 NFL Divisional Round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.