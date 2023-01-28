2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Deebo Samuel for AFC, NFC Championship

After breaking out for 128 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins hasn’t been a major factor in the Bengals’ current playoff run. Over his last three starts, he has just eight total catches for 72 yards, so is it time to move on if you’ve held him in your 2023 Playoff Challenge lineups or is he primed for a bounce-back game at Kansas City on Sunday in the 2023 AFC Championship Game? When the two sides played in Week 13, Higgins finished with just three catches for 35 yards, but scored a touchdown. Who should you target in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge strategy? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for the Championship Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He is one of the safest options to go with this weekend since he can exploit defenses through the air and on the ground. Samuel will face a Philadelphia run defense that Ranks No. 16, so the 49ers should try to get him involved on the ground throughout this game.

Samuel has already been given seven touches out of the backfield in the NFL Playoffs 2023, racking up more than 40 total rushing yards against Seattle and Dallas. Samuel also had 10 combined receptions on 16 targets in those games, finishing with 133 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks alone. He has been included in McClure’s lineup in the first two rounds, which makes him a no-brainer this weekend.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. Last week, McKinnon had his most carries since Week 15 against Houston and turned 11 attempts into 25 yards. Although his Offensive output may not have raised many eyebrows, he should continue getting more work against Cincinnati since Kansas City could change its usual approach following Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury last Saturday.

McKinnon has been most dangerous this season as a pass-catcher, even though he wasn’t targeted last weekend. Whether it comes in the form of carries or passes close to the line of scrimmage, McKinnon should play a bigger part in Kansas City’s offense this week to limit Mahomes’ exposure to Cincinnati’s pass rush. Bills running back Devin Singletary caught 5-of-8 targets last week against the Bengals, so McKinnon should be able to find opportunities through the air once again on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

