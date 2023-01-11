2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Christian McCaffrey on Wild Card Weekend

The regular season is over and so is season-long Fantasy football. However, the NFL Playoff Challenge offers an opportunity to play postseason Fantasy football. The Chiefs and the Eagles are on bye, so any players you select from those teams in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups will automatically earn double points next week. A successful NFL Playoff Challenge strategy is all about finding productive players on winning teams. While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed flashes of brilliance this season, he might be a player to avoid with a tough matchup against the Chargers. Where should every player be in your NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 29-year-old finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL this season, catching 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. Diggs has been quarterback Josh Allen’s top target all year and is coming off a 104-yard performance against New England last week.

Diggs is one of McClure’s favorite selections for the NFL Playoff Challenge based on his short-term and long-term value, as Buffalo is one of the 2023 Super Bowl favorites. The Bills are backed up by a defense that has rounded into form of late, and they are playing inspired football following Damar Hamlin’s injury. Diggs had at least 60 receiving yards in both of his meetings with Miami during the regular season and is primed for an even bigger performance on Sunday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket by winning 10 games in a row to close the season and is a 9.5-point home favorite over the Seahawks after sweeping them in the regular season.

It’s no accident that the 10 games that McCaffrey started at running back after coming over from Carolina in a midseason trade coincided with the 10-game winning streak. McCaffrey has put up 1,148 scrimmage yards while scoring six rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns and even throwing for a touchdown during that span. Now, he’ll take on a Seahawks defense that he roughed up for 138 scrimmage yards and a score a little over a month ago. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

