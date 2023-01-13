2023 NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Christian McCaffrey for Wild Card Weekend

In order to construct winning lineups in the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge, you must strike a balance between identifying high-impact players and others who are likely to make a deep postseason run. Players from the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles can be selected with NFL Playoff Challenge Picks even though they hold first-round byes since the points they accrue in next week’s Divisional round games will be doubled. Some of the league’s top names will play on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023, including Super Bowl alumni like Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. Where should every player be in your NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine’s Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure’s top NFL Playoff Challenge Picks for Super Wild Card Weekend: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The eighth-year pro is coming off his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons and the fifth straight 1,000-yard season of his career. Diggs is a proven postseason performer dating back to the Minneapolis Miracle and has averaged over 75 receiving yards across five playoff games with the Bills.

McClure’s strategy also takes into account that Diggs is in a position to maximize his Fantasy output. There are three teams in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket who won’t have to play a single road game all postseason. Two are on bye, the Chiefs and Eagles, and the other is Buffalo, which gets an extra game for Diggs to rack up points. The Bills look like a team that will stick around for a while in the NFL Playoffs 2023, so Diggs is primed to take advantage of those bonus points multipliers.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. His status as the top Fantasy player this season and for the foreseeable future appeared in doubt prior to his trade from Carolina to San Francisco. However, from Weeks 8 to 17, McCaffrey was the top-producing running back in the league with 663 rushing yards, 406 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.

In his first playoff action this year, the 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks, whom McCaffrey faced in Week 15. In that game, he finished with 108 rushing yards with a touchdown along with 30 receiving yards. Presuming a 49ers win, San Francisco would move on to face either the New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings, which were both lower-tier run defenses this season. The Giants gave up 5.2 yards per carry and would be a particularly strong matchup, but regardless, McCaffrey will lead a 49ers offense that has a chance to play at least three playoff games and pile up points. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

