2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule from top model on 16-6 run

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is narrowing after an exciting Super Wild Card Weekend, as there are only eight teams remaining in the Super Bowl hunt. Saturday’s 2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule features a pair of heavy favorites, as Kansas City and Philadelphia are expected to advance to the conference Championship round. The Chiefs are nine-point favorites against Jacksonville, while the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants in the latest 2023 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which teams should you back with your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks? Sunday’s games are closer to toss-ups, as Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite against Cincinnati and San Francisco is a four-point favorite against Dallas. Which teams will advance to the conference Championship weekend? Before making any NFL Picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo extended its winning streak to eight games after surviving a late scare against Miami last week, as quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and fumbled once. Allen also threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns though, with Stefon Diggs racking up 114 receiving yards.

Cincinnati comes into this game with a depleted Offensive line, which does not bode well for quarterback Joe Burrow. He has been sacked 23 times in his last five playoff games, including four times last week. The Bengals, who had just 234 yards against Baltimore, will face one of the league’s top defenses. SportsLine’s model does not believe these teams are as close as they might have appeared in the first quarter of their Week 17 matchup, as the Bills advance in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

NFC teams remaining:

1. Eagles

2. 49ers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

Divisional Round (all times ET, odds from Caesars)

Saturday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m.: Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5, 53)

8:15 p.m.: Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5, 48)

Sunday, Jan. 22

3 p.m.: Bills vs. Bengals (+5, 48)

6:30 p.m.: 49ers vs. Cowboys (+3.5, 46)

NFC, AFC Championship Game:

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Winner of Chiefs vs. Jaguars vs. Winner of Bills vs. Bengals

NFC: Winner of Eagles vs. Giants vs. Winner of 49ers vs. Cowboys

2023 Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 12

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion