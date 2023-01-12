2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule from top model on 15-6 roll

The seven AFC teams in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket are captained by first-round quarterbacks, while just one first-rounder, Daniel Jones, resides in the NFC. Jones’ Giants will face the Vikings on Sunday of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 after the two also squared off in Week 16. This is the first time since 2009 that every game of the opening round of the NFL playoff picture is a regular-season rematch. How much should the results of those games influence your 2023 NFL playoff bracket predictions, and which teams should you back in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket? Before making any NFL Picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket and locked in NFL Picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. One only has to look at the run games to see how much has changed since these teams’ Week 1 meeting, which the Bucs won 19-3. Tony Pollard had a season-low six carries, but he’s since become a Pro Bowler and arguably Dallas’ best player on offense. On the other side, Leonard Fournette had 127 rushing yards, which is the ultimate outlier compared to his season stats. Fournette hasn’t eclipsed 72 rushing yards in any other game, as Tampa brings the last-ranked run offense into this matchup.

A one-dimensional offense for Tampa allows Dallas’ ferocious pass rushers to tee off. The Cowboys rank in the top five in sacks, sack percentage and pressures, and the model has Dallas racking up multiple sacks and multiple takeaways. That’s too much for Tampa’s 25th-ranked scoring offense to overcome as Dallas is projected to advance in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NFL playoff bracket Picks

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff brackets, and it has surprising Picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And what shockers are in store for the conference championship weekend? Check out the 2023 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL Picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins

NFC:

1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaneers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks

Super Wild Card Weekend:

49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

NFC, AFC Championship Game:

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

2023 Super Bowl

TBD