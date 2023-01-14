2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule from proven model on 15-6 roll

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set and the Kansas City Chiefs are +340 favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. However, with four other teams listed at 8-1 or lower, there is no dominant favorite to coast through the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, which could make your NFL bracket predictions a challenge. How should you use NFL spreads to make your NFL Picks this weekend? The Jaguars and Buccaneers are both 2.5-point home underdogs even though both teams had dominant regular-season wins over their NFL Wild Card Weekend opponents. Which teams should you back in the four other games during the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule? Before making any NFL Picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket and locked in NFL Picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Dallas Cowboys despite their sluggish finish to the season. The Buccaneers managed a 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1, but there were several mitigating factors and both teams have changed significantly in the four months since.

Dak Prescott only played a half in that game because of a thumb injury and Dallas’ offense struggled with identity issues early in the season. With Prescott back in the lineup, the Cowboys unleashed a nine-game stretch from Week 8 to Week 17 in which they averaged 36.3 points per game, putting up at least 27 points and 360 yards of offense in each contest.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s defense showed signs of weakness down the stretch, allowing an average of 27.8 points over its final five games of the season. After putting up only 244 yards in the Week 1 defeat, the model is projecting over 350 yards of total offense on Monday, helping the Cowboys win Outright and advance in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has made the call on who wins in every other game in the 2023 NFL playoff brackets, and it has surprising Picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

2023 NFL playoff bracket

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Bengals

4. Jaguars

5. Chargers

6. Ravens

7. Dolphins

NFC:

1. Eagles

2. 49ers

3. Vikings

4. Buccaneers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks

Super Wild Card Weekend:

49ers vs. Seahawks

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Bills vs. Dolphins

Giants vs. Vikings

Ravens vs. Bengals

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Divisional Round:

Eagles vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

NFC, AFC Championship Game:

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

2023 Super Bowl

TBD