2023 NFL Offseason Dates | Pro Bowl Games, NFL Draft, Free Agency
Here are some important dates between now and the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April:
FEBRUARY 2 – East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
FEBRUARY 4 — Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
FEBRUARY 5 – Pro Bowl Games, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
FEBRUARY 12 – Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
FEBRUARY 21 – The first day Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
FEBRUARY 25 – HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
FEBRUARY 28 – MARCH 6 – NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
MARCH 7 – Deadline for Clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
MARCH 7 – Teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for physical exams/visits until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to be video or telephone interview with draft-eligible players.
MARCH 13-15 – Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.
MARCH 15 – The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 pm
MARCH 15 – Trading period for 2023 begins at 4:00 pm
MARCH 26-29 – Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.
APRIL 17 – Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
APRIL 21 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
APRIL 27-29 – NFL Draft, Kansas City, Missouri.