2023 NFL mock draft tracker, 1.0: Wide receiver for Giants, but which one?
it is the time of year for us to once again begin tracking NFL mock draft Trends for the New York Giants as we build towards the 2023 NFL Draft. Version 1.0 of this year’s tracker features 22 recent mock drafts, with 14 of those mock drafts (63.6 percent) giving the Giants a wide receiver.
As one might expect with three months to go before the draft begins on April 27, several wide receivers drew interest from mock drafters with the 26th pick in the first round (really No. 25 since the Miami Dolphins have been forced to forfeit their pick at No. 21).
Here are the wide receivers who were chosen:
USC’s Jordan Addison was the player selected most often, as he was chosen in five mock drafts (22.7 percent). Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State was the choice in three mock drafts, and Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee, Josh Downs of North Carolina, Kayshon Boutte of LSU, Quentin Johnston of TCU, Rashee Rice of SMU and Zay Flowers of Boston College were all selected one time.
The only other player selected multiple times was Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was selected in three of 22 mock drafts (13.6 percent).
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|1/25
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|1/25
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|1/25
|Chicago Sun-Times
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|1/25
|Baltimore Sun
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|1/25
|Walter Football
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|1/25
|Sportsnaut
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota
|1/23
|CBS (Wilson)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|1/23
|NFL Mocks (Challenge)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|1/23
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|1/23
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
|1/23
|SI (Staff)
|Kayshon, Boutte, WR, LSU
|1/23
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|1/23
|College Football News
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|1/23
|33rd Team (Staff)
|Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
|1/23
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|1/23
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|1/22
|Tankathon (Staff)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|1/21
|DraftWire (Miller)
|Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|1/21
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|1/20
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|1/20
|Walter Football
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC