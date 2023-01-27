2023 NFL mock draft tracker, 1.0: Wide receiver for Giants, but which one?

it is the time of year for us to once again begin tracking NFL mock draft Trends for the New York Giants as we build towards the 2023 NFL Draft. Version 1.0 of this year’s tracker features 22 recent mock drafts, with 14 of those mock drafts (63.6 percent) giving the Giants a wide receiver.

As one might expect with three months to go before the draft begins on April 27, several wide receivers drew interest from mock drafters with the 26th pick in the first round (really No. 25 since the Miami Dolphins have been forced to forfeit their pick at No. 21).

Here are the wide receivers who were chosen:

USC’s Jordan Addison was the player selected most often, as he was chosen in five mock drafts (22.7 percent). Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State was the choice in three mock drafts, and Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee, Josh Downs of North Carolina, Kayshon Boutte of LSU, Quentin Johnston of TCU, Rashee Rice of SMU and Zay Flowers of Boston College were all selected one time.

The only other player selected multiple times was Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was selected in three of 22 mock drafts (13.6 percent).