2023 NFL Mock Draft: Teams out of hope in 2022 look forward to next year

As we head into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season — which starts with Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers — there are 15 teams with winning percentages of .500 or better, and 17 with winning percentages on the down side of the good stuff. The 4-5 Falcons and 2-7 Panthers are two of those teams, and while Atlanta is looking to maintain a serious presence at the top of the seriously weird NFC South, the Panthers are basically looking to do their best in the current season, but they’re really playing for 2023.

If you’re past the trade deadline (which the NFL is, but shouldn’t be yet), and you have no real shot in the playoff picture, it’s time to get those area Scouts gathered in with their best prospects, turn on that college tape, and get Rolling to the future. If you’re on the bubble, there’s still a focus on 2023 prospects already, and even if you’re almost assured of a playoff spot in 2022, you’re still thinking about the draft to a greater or lesser degree.

But especially for the NFL teams with more 2023 first-round juice than 2022 in-season hope, here’s one first-round mock draft for next year.

1. Houston Texans: Bryce Yong, QB, Alabama © Donald Page/Getty Images

2. Carolina Panthers: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State © Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama © Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Carter, DI, Georgia © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Detroit Lions: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State © Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arizona Cardinals: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia © Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Addison, WR, USC © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

9. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State © Syndication: York Daily Record

10. Green Bay Packers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

11. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

12. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky © William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Bryan Bresee, DI, Clemson © Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

14. Indianapolis Colts: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

15. Atlanta Falcons: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida © Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

16. Washington Commanders: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

17. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee © Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

20. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins): Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

22. Tennessee Titans: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

23. Seattle Seahawks: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State © Syndication: York Daily Record

24. Miami Dolphins (pick forfeited) © Syndication: Palm Beach Post

25. Baltimore Ravens: Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

26. New York Jets: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

27. Dallas Cowboys: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

28. New York Giants: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU © Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas © Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

30. Minnesota Vikings: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

31. Buffalo Bills: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama © Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports