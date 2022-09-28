2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens, Cardinals, Titans help struggling secondaries; Seahawks get franchise QB at No. 1

Ohio State • Jr. • 6’3” / 218 lbs At this point, Stroud seems aligned to be the Consensus QB1 in this class. Some people will like Bryce Young, and he’s a stud too, but Stroud has prototypical NFL quarterback traits.

Alabama • Jr. • 6’0” / 194 lbs Chalk at the top. Young hasn’t been challenged much this season to date but has gotten off to a stellar start.

Alabama • Jr. • 6’4” / 243 lbs Anderson is one of the cleaner edge-rushing prospects over the past decade, and the Falcons have to get better around the corner of their defensive line.

Clemson • Jr. • 6’3” / 240 lbs Robert Saleh could gravitate towards Simpson with thoughts of Fred Warner at linebacker.

Penn State • Soph • 6’6” / 321 lbs Riding with Fashanu until he doesn’t play precisely like a fast-rising Offensive tackle prospect.

Ohio State • Jr. • 6’1” / 200 lbs The Bears go receiver to help the development of Justin Fields, or whoever the next quarterback is in Chicago.

Clemson • Soph • 6’5” / 305 lbs The Panthers get Derrick Brown an athletic, movable chess piece to pair with on the defensive line.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’4” / 315 lbs Skoronski feels like a Steelers type up front. Experienced, no-nonsense Blocker who gets after it on every snap blocking for the run and the pass.

Florida • Soph • 6’4” / 232 lbs Giving Richardson time to warm up again. He’d be the perfect full-year redshirt behind Jared Goff in Detroit.

Kentucky • Sr. • 6’3” / 232 lbs Daniel Jones is not it. The new regime for the G-Men get a swing at the quarterback position with the big-armed, Athletic Levis, even though he is an older prospect.

Clemson • Jr. • 6’5” / 275 lbs The Patriots have been looking for an alpha edge rusher for a while now, and Murphy’s large size for the defensive end spot is precisely what Bill Belichick likes at the position.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2” / 210 lbs The Raiders Desperately need more Playmakers in the secondary, and Ringo has the best size-speed-athleticism combination at the cornerback position in the class. Josh McDaniels will love his man-coverage ability.

South Carolina • Jr. • 6’0” / 188 lbs Another club with serious secondary needs. Smith is a large, feisty cornerback who’s had a productive career to date in the SEC.

Notre Dame • Jr. • 6’4” / 265 lbs The Eagles load up offensively with a super-clean tight end prospect to pair with Dallas Goedert.

Texas A&M • Jr. • 6’3” / 195 lbs The Jaguars are surprisingly 2-1 and playing good football, don’t get me wrong. But they’ve still allowed more 20-plus yard plays (12) than they’ve gained offensively (11). Johnson would be an incredibly useful asset to this defense.

Alabama • Jr. • 6’2” / 190 lbs Arizona is in dire straits when it comes to its secondary. Ricks is an SEC-tested outside cornerback with fine technique and ball skills.

Georgia • Jr. • 6’3” / 300 lbs Carter’s been dinged early in the season, which could lead to a fall on draft night, but the Texans would gladly stop his plummet here.

Oklahoma • Jr. • 6’5” / 315 lbs The Colts go with a powerful, balanced left tackle to bolster their already strong Offensive line.

USC • Jr • 6’0” / 175 lbs The Cowboys get a slippery, ultra-productive wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Ohio State • Jr. • 6’6” / 310 lbs Cincinnati doesn’t stray too far geographically with the selection of the Ohio State star in the trenches.

Georgia • Soph • 6’4” / 310 lbs The Dolphins Offensive front is still far from being a sturdy, cohesive group. Jones is a Punisher at the tackle spot.

SMU • Sr. • 6’2” / 203 lbs The Vikings love what they have in KJ Osborn, but it’s time to get another receiving piece to draw attention away from Justin Jefferson. Rice is big and electric as a route runner and with the ball in his hands.

Kansas State • Jr • 6’4” / 255 lbs More edge-rushing Firepower for the Chargers with the bendy, explosive Kansas State star.

Ohio State • Sr. • 6’4” / 255 lbs Stover is on the rise after a stellar start to 2022. He’s a springy, well-built athlete and can block.

Florida State • Soph • 6’4” / 248 lbs Verse has been a Menace for the ascending Seminoles, and the Lions would love to add another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan • Sr. • 6’0” / 180 lbs Mike McDonald pushes for Turner, whom he coached at Michigan. The Wolverines defensive back has been locked down to start the season.

Penn State • Soph • 5’10” / 215 lbs Washington is the stocky YAC Threat Matt LaFleur would love in Green Bay.

Washington • Jr. • 6’3” / 213 lbs This is maybe a bit too high for Penix, but he is the hottest quarterback in college football and has major traits.

Syracuse • Jr • 6’5” / 322 lbs The Syracuse Blocker has repeatedly moved people with ease to start the year for the Orange. He looks like the type of athlete who could land in Round 1 in April.

Illinois • Jr. • 6’0” / 180 lbs The Eagles get Younger at cornerback with Witherspoon, who’s seemingly everywhere when he’s on the field.