2023 NFL Mock Draft Preview: Mel Kiper’s First Round Picks

It’s that time of year again, when the college football season moves into the Rearview and the sport’s top eligible prospects move into the professional ranks, with the annual crop of players heading to the 2023 NFL Draft.

To that end, mock drafter extraordinaire Mel Kiper, Jr. went to work creating his first look at how this year’s draft could shake out in the first round.

More: 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button