2023 NFL mock draft has Will Levis over Bryce Young as QB1

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback to come through Tuscaloosa. The Heisman-winning quarterback appears to be the most pro-ready passer in the game with the only non-perfect aspect of his game being his size, according to analysts.

Other quarterbacks have had their names floated around as potential QB1 of the 2023 draft class, but Young has seemingly locked it up with strong late-season performances.

However, the latest mock draft from the Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Kentucky’s Will Levis over Young.

Although Chicago has the first overall pick, Easterling has a hypothetical trade between the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears.

“Don’t say it won’t happen, because we’ve seen it way too many times before. I’m not sold on Levis, but it won’t surprise me if a team like the Colts falls in love with his physical tools, toughness, and potential, looking past the flaws and inconsistencies in his play. Indy would have to give the Bears a Massive Haul to get up here, but to leapfrog a division Rival that also needs a quarterback, they might just be willing.”

What makes Easterling’s analysis interesting is that he notes the Colts’ desire to draft a quarterback before the franchise’s Divisional rival, the Houston Texans, can select a quarterback. However, most analysts agree that the Texans would be drafting Young.

If the Texans want young and the Colts don’t trade with the Bears to keep the No. 4 overall pick, it’s likely Levis could fall to Indianapolis. The team picking No. 3 is the Arizona Cardinals, which don’t seem to be looking to move on from Kyler Murray anytime soon.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the projections for former Alabama players in the 2023 NFL draft.

