2023 NFL mock draft has 6 Alabama stars in first two rounds

Alabama’s 2023 roster is loaded with talent. Players from both sides of the ball will find their way into the NFL by way of the annual draft.

Although the draft isn’t until April of next year, it’s never too early to check out the projections.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling put together a two-round mock draft, which features a total of six current Crimson Tide stars.

As expected, quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to land somewhere within the first five picks. However, others have risen and fallen as the 2022 college football season has progressed.

With plenty of time left in the 2022 season, changes are inevitable; but here is how Easterling projects the first two rounds to look.

Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., LB/EDGE (No. 2)

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB (No. 3)

Green Bay Packers: Brian Branch, DB (No. 16)

Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (No. 31)

New England Patriots: Henry To’oTo’o, LB (No. 43)

Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Ricks, CB (No. 63)

Story Originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire