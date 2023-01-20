2023 NFL mock draft: Four top-10 QBs, Cowboys go CB, DL

The Cowboys have almost completed their CB picture with the emergence of Trevon Diggs and 2022 fifth-round selection Daron Bland. However, the spot opposite Diggs has been trouble as teams often choose not to throw at him. Anthony Brown has held that position for quite some time, but with the increased targets, he struggled before a season-ending injury in his final contract year. The Cowboys have cycled through one replacement after another down the stretch, with Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Treyvon Mullen and most recently Israel Mukuamu and Xavier Rhodes getting a shot.

Witherspoon has been a recent riser and for good reason.

He plays much more physical and aggressive than his lean 6-foot, 180 pound frame would suggest, which allows him to have inside-out versatility. In man coverage, he is sticky with great eyes and a knack for finding the ball. He is a more than capable zone defender but his skillset shines more in man coverage. As a run defender he is intense with his pursuit and technically sound as a tackler, bringing a physicality one would see from a box safety.

In Dallas, he would be the go-to guy to shadow the opponent’s top speed Threat while Diggs Mans up on the bigger, slower guys while Bland excels in the slot.