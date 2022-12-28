2023 NFL Mock Draft: Final Mock of 2022

As we prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it’s time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.

Enjoy the final mock draft of 2022!

Descriptions are from the player’s scouting report. Click their name to read their full report. The NFL Draft order is from Tankathon.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button