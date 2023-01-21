2023 NFL mock draft features multiple Alabama football stars

With the 2023 college football offseason upon us, it’s time for fans and analysts to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. This draft is expected to feature multiple Alabama standouts, a practice that has been commonplace in the Nick Saban era.

The latest 2023 mock draft by Natalie Miller of the Draft Wire features four Crimson Tide players from both sides of the ball.

The first two picks are expected to be quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., but the question remains: who will be the first overall selection?

Miller’s mock draft has an answer to that question and a few other interesting selections.