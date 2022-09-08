2023 NFL Mock Draft: CJ Stroud begins new era for Texans, Giants turn to Anthony Richardson

Ohio State • Jr. • 6’3” / 218 lbs Stroud has the size, pocket passing skill, and weapons around him to have a Gigantic 2022 season and land at the top spot in next year’s draft. The Texans justifiably like Davis Mills but not enough for them to pass on Stroud here.

Alabama • Jr. • 6’4” / 243 lbs Anderson is somewhere on the Khalil Mack-Joey Bosa Spectrum from a squeaky clean edge-rusher prospect perspective. The Falcons have to get better on defense.

Alabama • Jr. • 6’0” / 194 lbs Young has a lot of Russell Wilson to his game, and the Seahawks gravitate towards him for that reason.

LSU • Jr. • 6’0” / 205 lbs It was a rough start to the 2022 season for Boutte, but I’m banking on a rebound from the uber-talented wideout. The Bears must build around Justin Fields.

Miami (FL) • Jr. • 6’5” / 316 lbs Given the uncertain future of Mekhi Becton, the Jets have to prioritize Offensive tackle early in next year’s draft for Zach Wilson.

Georgia • Jr. • 6’3” / 300 lbs Carter is a wrecking ball with Rockets attached to his cleats. The Jaguars have to just add Talent to this roster, regardless of position.

Kentucky • Sr. • 6’3” / 232 lbs Levis is an older prospect, but the physical traits, the accuracy, the willingness as a runner will all make him a favorite among coaches come draft time.

Ohio State • Jr. • 6’1” / 200 lbs Smith-Njigba’s injury against Notre Dame shouldn’t derail his hype to go inside the top 10 as an electric, do-everything wideout.

Florida • Soph • 6’4” / 232 lbs Richardson was Sensational in Florida’s upset win over Utah, and his traits will get him drafted earlier than people think right now.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’4” / 315 lbs The Offensive line could hold back the Steelers in 2022. If that’s the case, they need to look for a tackle early in Round 1. Skoronski needs to add weight but plays with awesome technique and balance.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2” / 210 lbs Ringo has looked like a first-round pick from the jump, as a long and sudden ball hawk on the outside. He’s what the Commanders need in their secondary.

TCU • Jr. • 6’4” / 215 lbs More receiving weaponry for Kirk Cousins ​​in Minnesota. Johnson has a similar frame to Justin Jefferson. Long, lanky, and bendy.

Clemson • Jr. • 6’5” / 275 lbs Murphy was a Monster Recruit and played like it down the stretch in 2021. He’s a dynamic athlete for his size, plays with loads of power, and his pass-rush Arsenal is advancing.

Western Michigan • Jr. • 6’5” / 263 lbs Carter is a tall, long, relentless rusher who would immediately boost the Patriots’ pass-rush unit.

Georgia • Soph • 6’4” / 310 lbs Jones is the mauling type up front, and his run-game prowess will put him on the Titans’ radar.

Kansas State • Jr • 6’4” / 255 lbs Anudike-Uzomah plays at 100 mph on every snap and possesses high-end traits as an outside rusher. He’s precisely what the Cardinals need.

Clemson • Soph • 6’5” / 305 lbs Bresee could ultimately go much higher than this, but if he does fall, the Raiders wouldn’t be able to pass on him. So much athleticism and power to his game.

Notre Dame • Jr. • 6’4” / 265 lbs Mayer and Dallas Goedert would be such a fun tight-end duo for Jalen Hurts.

NC State • Jr. • 6’1” / 215 lbs Leary had a shaky start to the season, but the big-time throws are imminent. The Colts have to try the draft route at the quarterback spot at some point.

USC • Jr • 6’0” / 175 lbs The Texans get a young, shifty, and explosive wideout in Addison who can become a No. 1 for Stroud.

North Carolina • Jr. • 5’10” / 175 lbs The Ravens need to provide Lamar Jackson with more top-tier weapons. Downs is silky smooth Underneath and deceptively Speedy down the field.

Boise State • Sr. • 6’4” / 220 lbs The Bengals know they’re going to score points. Stopping the opponent has become a major priority, and if they can’t re-sign Jessie Bates after the season, pairing Daxton Hill with another talented safety would be a prudent decision for Cincinnati’s front office.

Clemson • Jr. • 6’3” / 240 lbs Simpson will give the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons vibes, and he projects a little bit more as a traditional off-ball linebacker with blazing speed and a gigantic tackling radius.

Oregon • Soph • 6’2” / 253 lbs Sewell is a bulky but fast second-level defender who is likely to be loved by Pete Carroll during the pre-draft process.

Maryland • Sr. • 6’6” / 320 lbs The Dolphins still need to bolster the Offensive line. Duncan is an athletic, powerful Blocker with loads of experience.

Georgia • Soph • 6’5” / 255 lbs Gilbert is part enormous wide receiver, part stellar pass-catching tight end. He’d be a tremendous weapon inserted into Justin Herbert’s offense.

South Carolina • Jr. • 6’0” / 188 lbs Smith is a long, super-pesky, in-your-face cornerback destined for the first round.

Florida State • Soph • 6’4” / 248 lbs Yes, the Chiefs just drafted George Karlaftis in April. But Verse is too naturally gifted — and strong — to pass on here.

Texas A&M • Jr. • 6’3” / 195 lbs Johnson is the size of a traditional corner but thrives in the slot. More secondary talent for Green Bay.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’4” / 224 lbs The Buccaneers have to acknowledge the future at the quarterback spot and Van Dyke is a young, big-armed passer with upside.