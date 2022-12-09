2023 NFL mock draft ahead of Bowl season: Vols’ player projections

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending injury against the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.

During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins against Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named the Winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Thursday.

He is Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner.

Hyatt set the school record for receiving touchdowns (15) and totaled 1,267 receiving yards in 2022. He is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

Draft Wire released its latest 2023 NFL mock draft selections using the updated pick order ahead of the Bowl season.

Below is the latest Draft Wire first and second round 2023 NFL mock draft that includes Hooker and Hyatt.

1

Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2

Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

3

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

4

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) | Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK

5

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

6

Carolina Panthers | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7

Jacksonville Jaguars | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

8

Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

9

Indianapolis Colts | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

10

Atlanta Falcons | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

11

Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

12

Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

13

Houston Texans (from Cleveland) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

14

Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

15

Detroit Lions | Alabama DB Brian Branch

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

16

Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

17

New England Patriots | USC WR Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

18

Washington Commanders | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

20

Seattle Seahawks | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

21

Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

22

New York Jets | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

23

New York Giants | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

24

Denver Broncos (from San Francisco) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

25

Baltimore Ravens | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

26

Cincinnati Bengals | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

27

Dallas Cowboys | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

28

Kansas City Chiefs | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

29

Minnesota Vikings | SMU WR Rashee Rice

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

30

Buffalo Bills | Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence

AP Photo/John Raoux

31

Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

32

Houston Texans | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

33

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) | Baylor DL ​​Siaki Ika

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

34

Los Angeles Rams | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

35

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

36

New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Picks 37-63

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button