2023 NFL mock draft ahead of Bowl season: Vols’ player projections

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending injury against the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.

During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins against Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named the Winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Thursday.

He is Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner.

Hyatt set the school record for receiving touchdowns (15) and totaled 1,267 receiving yards in 2022. He is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

Draft Wire released its latest 2023 NFL mock draft selections using the updated pick order ahead of the Bowl season.

