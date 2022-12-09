2023 NFL mock draft ahead of Bowl season: Vols’ player projections
Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.
The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending injury against the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.
During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins against Alabama, Florida and LSU.
In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.
Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named the Winner for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Thursday.
He is Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner.
Hyatt set the school record for receiving touchdowns (15) and totaled 1,267 receiving yards in 2022. He is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.
Draft Wire released its latest 2023 NFL mock draft selections using the updated pick order ahead of the Bowl season.
Below is the latest Draft Wire first and second round 2023 NFL mock draft that includes Hooker and Hyatt.
1
Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young
2
Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
3
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter
4
Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) | Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
5
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy
6
Carolina Panthers | Florida QB Anthony Richardson
7
Jacksonville Jaguars | TCU WR Quentin Johnston
8
Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
9
Indianapolis Colts | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
10
Atlanta Falcons | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee
11
Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
12
Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
13
Houston Texans (from Cleveland) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
14
Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
15
Detroit Lions | Alabama DB Brian Branch
16
Los Angeles Chargers | Georgia OT Broderick Jones
17
New England Patriots | USC WR Jordan Addison
18
Washington Commanders | South Carolina CB Cam Smith
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
20
Seattle Seahawks | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse
21
Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington
22
New York Jets | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
23
New York Giants | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
24
Denver Broncos (from San Francisco) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith
25
Baltimore Ravens | Texas RB Bijan Robinson
26
Cincinnati Bengals | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson
27
Dallas Cowboys | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
28
Kansas City Chiefs | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
29
Minnesota Vikings | SMU WR Rashee Rice
30
Buffalo Bills | Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence
31
Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
32
Houston Texans | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
33
Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika
34
Los Angeles Rams | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari
35
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Utah CB Clark Phillips III
36
New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Picks 37-63
