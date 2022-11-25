2023 NFL Mock Draft: A look at a couple of needs for the Titans

Let’s pause for a second and look ahead to the offseason for a couple of minutes. Nowadays, mock draft season is 365 days a year as the NFL Draft has taken on so much interest throughout the years. The Titans are 7-3 through ten games, in firm control of the AFC South once again. However, they’ve got a laundry list of needs going forward, and their offseason is setting up to be another fascinating one.

What will Jon Robinson do with Taylor Lewan coming off of a torn ACL? Nate Davis is due for a new contract, along with David Long. Caleb Farley has been a major disappointment, while the wide receiver room continues to be a complete mess after the AJ Brown trade.

We’ve seen flashes from Rookie Treylon Burks, particularly last week against the Packers. However, it’s no secret that the Titans need more. The question is, will Jon Robinson add more? That will depend on how they’re able to address the other needs ahead of the draft.

Over at CBS Sports, they’ve got a couple of fresh mock drafts up with a couple of options to know. For reference, the Titans picked at No. 22 and No. 23 in these scenarios.

Trapasso: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Duncan is a dancing bear at tackle and would allow the Titans to continue to deploy their against-the-grain, run-heavy philosophy that works.

Wilson: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte had a slow start to the season but has been warming up in recent weeks — right along with the LSU offense. He’s not in the same conversation as former Tigers Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase (duh), but he was an impact player in ’20 and ’21, and his numbers have improved over the course of the ’22 campaign.

Both solid, realistic options for the Titans, who once again appear set to pick in the 20s. Tackle and receiver would be on top of my needs rankings at this point, and it will all obviously come down to what Jon Robinson is able to get accomplished in free agency.

It’s way early, I know. The Titans are marching their way to the playoffs. But ahead of the Bowl games, now is the time to start getting familiar with some of the top names.