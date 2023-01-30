2023 NFL MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mock Draft 1.0 is my first for the NFL’s 2023 draft, and the primary focus as it is every year is to predict what the Detroit Lions will do.

In that regard, think defense.

The Lions have two first-round picks – No. 6 acquired in 2021 in a trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, and No. 18 – their own pick for finishing with a 9-8 win-loss record.

The Lions are expected to go for defense, and this draft is suited to fill that need. As many as a dozen defensive players could be drafted in the top 18 Picks with an emphasis on defensive backs and linemen.

This year’s mock draft also includes projected trades, in addition to the ones that were already made.

Following is my Mock Draft 1.0. As always, feel free to disagree.

1. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1). Projected trade with Bears (3-14):

A three-year skid from 11-5 to 9-8 to 4-12-1 has made Indy desperate for changes. The Colts start over at quarterback.

Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama. Size is an issue, but production is not: 79 TD passes in 27 games combined in his last two seasons.

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1):

They need a lot, with quarterback, offensive line and defensive line at the top of a long list.

Pick: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Good size at 6-3, 215 and productive – 25 games, 8,123 yards passing, 83 TDs and only 12 interceptions his last two seasons.

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13):

With a turnover in head coaches and QB Kyler Murray healing from a season-ending injury, the Cardinals need a pass rusher and a cornerback.