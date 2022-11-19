2023 NFL Draft: Will Seattle Seahawks ‘Love’ Georgia Bulldogs CB Kelee Ringo?

During the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant run of success in the early 2010s, the “Legion of Boom” secondary rose to stardom.

Headlined by cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks fielded one of the most feared defensive back rooms in the entire NFL.

However, as all three departed, Seattle began to struggle on the back end of its defense … but now holds an exciting group of young talent, especially at cornerback, that appears poised to get back to the standard of excellence set under Coach Pete Carroll.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button