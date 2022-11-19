2023 NFL Draft: Will Seattle Seahawks ‘Love’ Georgia Bulldogs CB Kelee Ringo?

During the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant run of success in the early 2010s, the “Legion of Boom” secondary rose to stardom.

Headlined by cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks fielded one of the most feared defensive back rooms in the entire NFL.

However, as all three departed, Seattle began to struggle on the back end of its defense … but now holds an exciting group of young talent, especially at cornerback, that appears poised to get back to the standard of excellence set under Coach Pete Carroll.

With Rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant outperforming their day 3 draft selections and 25-year-old journeyman Mike Jackson breaking out, the Seahawks have three young Corners that have seen significant action throughout the team’s impressive first 10 games, and each of them have done enough to stick around moving forward.

And according to Pro Football Focus, Seattle might not be done adding young talent to its cornerback room. Although the 2023 NFL Draft is still over five months away, the college football regular season is nearing its end and top prospects have put out a wealth of tape.

One such player is Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, who was linked with the Seahawks as a prospect-team fit PFF would “love” to see.

Pete Carroll loves nothing more than size and length in his cornerbacks, and that wholesale describes the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ringo. The Georgia corner also possesses a low 4.3-second speed at that size. He’d give Seattle one freakish duo on the outside with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Tariq Woolen already making a name for himself as a rookie. – PFF Analyst Michael Renner

Ringo is regarded as a top-15 prospect, and with Seattle currently leading the NFC West, the two may be out of reach … except they’re not, thanks to the first-round pick the Seahawks acquired from the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason.

With eight weeks left, that pick currently sits at No. 7 overall, setting up the Ringo-to-Seattle pairing … which PFF made come to fruition in its latest mock draft.

“Maybe I don’t see him as this slam-dunk top-10 cornerback prospect I saw with (Derek) Stingley and Sauce (Gardner) and to some degree (Trent) McDuffie a year ago. But, man, in this defense, across from one Tariq Woolen — that’s a scary thought. You have a 6-foot-4, 205-pound corner in Tariq Woolen; you have a 6-foot-2, 210- to 215-pounder in Ringo, who both run in the 4.2s… That’s just a difficult cornerback group to go up against physically.” – Renner

Teams don’t begin draft meetings until December, so it’s difficult to know for sure whether the Seahawks have true interest in Ringo. However, considering Carroll’s “type” at cornerback, the Georgia star who sealed last year’s national championship game certainly figures to be high on Seattle’s draft board.

But for now, it’s only a fun idea … or the exact opposite for Offensive coordinators and receivers Alike who’d have to line up across from the young, long and fast Corners in Seattle’s secondary, recreating some of the challenges presented by the Legion of Boom years ago.

