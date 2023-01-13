2023 NFL draft: Updated WR rankings

Another college football season is officially in the books, and while a handful of NFL teams are headed to the postseason, the rest of the league is now focused on the offseason.

That means it’s time to update our rankings for each position group in the 2023 NFL draft class, so here’s how we currently stack this year’s top wide receiver prospects:

1. Quentin Johnston | TCU

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

2. Jordan Addison | USC

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jalin Hyatt | Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5. Rashee Rice | SMU

(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

6. Zay Flowers | Boston College

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

7. Josh Downs | North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

8. Kayshon Boutte | LSU

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

9. Cedric Tillman | Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

10. Marvin Mims Jr. | Oklahoma

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

11. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell | Houston

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

12. Parker Washington | Penn State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

13. Trey Palmer | Nebraska

Syndication: HawkCentral

14. AT Perry | Wake Forest

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

15. Xavier Hutchinson | Iowa State

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

16. Rakim Jarrett | Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

17. Jonathan Mingo | Mississippi

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

18. Dontayvion Wicks | Virginia

(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

19. Zachary Franklin | UTSA

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

20. Ronnie Bell | Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

