2023 NFL draft: Updated WR rankings
Another college football season is officially in the books, and while a handful of NFL teams are headed to the postseason, the rest of the league is now focused on the offseason.
That means it’s time to update our rankings for each position group in the 2023 NFL draft class, so here’s how we currently stack this year’s top wide receiver prospects:
1. Quentin Johnston | TCU
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
2. Jordan Addison | USC
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
4. Jalin Hyatt | Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
5. Rashee Rice | SMU
(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
6. Zay Flowers | Boston College
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
7. Josh Downs | North Carolina
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
8. Kayshon Boutte | LSU
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
9. Cedric Tillman | Tennessee
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
10. Marvin Mims Jr. | Oklahoma
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)
11. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell | Houston
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
12. Parker Washington | Penn State
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
13. Trey Palmer | Nebraska
Syndication: HawkCentral
14. AT Perry | Wake Forest
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
15. Xavier Hutchinson | Iowa State
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
16. Rakim Jarrett | Maryland
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
17. Jonathan Mingo | Mississippi
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
18. Dontayvion Wicks | Virginia
(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
19. Zachary Franklin | UTSA
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
20. Ronnie Bell | Michigan
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Story Originally appeared on Draft Wire