2023 NFL draft: Updated RB rankings
Another college football season is officially in the books, and while a handful of NFL teams are headed to the postseason, the rest of the league is now focused on the offseason.
That means it’s time to update our rankings for each position group in the 2023 NFL draft class, so here’s how we currently stack this year’s top running back prospects:
1. Bijan Robinson | Texas
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
3. Tank Bigsby | Auburn
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
4. Zach Charbonnet | UCLA
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
5. Sean Tucker | Syracuse
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
6. Devon Achane | Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
7. DeWayne McBride | UAB
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
8. Zach Evans | Mississippi
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
9. Kendre Miller | TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
10. Chase Brown | Illinois
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
11. Israel Abanikanda | Pitt
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
12. Kenny McIntosh | Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
13. Tyjae Spears | Tulane
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
14. Roschon Johnson | Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
15. Mohamed Ibrahim | Minnesota
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
16. Jalen White | Georgia Southern
(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
17. Deuce Vaughn | Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
18. Eric Gray | Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
19. Keaton Mitchell | East Carolina
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
20. Chris Rodriguez Jr. | Kentucky
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Story Originally appeared on Draft Wire