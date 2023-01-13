2023 NFL draft: Updated RB rankings

Another college football season is officially in the books, and while a handful of NFL teams are headed to the postseason, the rest of the league is now focused on the offseason.

That means it’s time to update our rankings for each position group in the 2023 NFL draft class, so here’s how we currently stack this year’s top running back prospects:

1. Bijan Robinson | Texas

2. Jahmyr Gibbs | Alabama

3. Tank Bigsby | Auburn

4. Zach Charbonnet | UCLA

5. Sean Tucker | Syracuse

6. Devon Achane | Texas A&M

7. DeWayne McBride | UAB

8. Zach Evans | Mississippi

9. Kendre Miller | TCU

10. Chase Brown | Illinois

11. Israel Abanikanda | Pitt

12. Kenny McIntosh | Georgia

13. Tyjae Spears | Tulane

14. Roschon Johnson | Texas

15. Mohamed Ibrahim | Minnesota

16. Jalen White | Georgia Southern

17. Deuce Vaughn | Kansas State

18. Eric Gray | Oklahoma

19. Keaton Mitchell | East Carolina

20. Chris Rodriguez Jr. | Kentucky

