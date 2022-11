2023 NFL draft: Updated OT rankings

We’ve passed the halfway point of the 2022 football season, which means the predraft process isn’t that far off.

As we head into the homestretch of the 2022 campaign, here’s an updated look at how we stack the top Offensive tackle prospects in this year’s class:

1. Olumuyiwa Fashanu | Penn State

2. Peter Skoronski | Northwestern

3. Paris Johnson Jr. | Ohio State

4. Broderick Jones | Georgia

5. Anton Harrison | Oklahoma

6. Blake Freeland | BYU

7. Dawand Jones | Ohio State

8. Cody Mauch | North Dakota State

9. Matthew Bergeron | Syracuse

10. Darnell Wright | Tennessee

11. Jaelyn Duncan | Maryland

12. Jordan Morgan | Arizona

13. Robert Scott Jr. | Florida State

14. Tyler Steen | Alabama

15. Ryan Hayes | Michigan

16. Zion Nelson | Miami (FL)

17. Connor Galvin | Baylor

18. Javon Foster | Missouri

19. Wanya Morris | Oklahoma

20. Warren McClendon | Georgia

