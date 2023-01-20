2023 NFL Draft underclassmen: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud Headline list of eligible players
The NFL announced the official list of underclassmen who were granted eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of the 69 players granted special Eligibility has met the league’s three-year Eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which they renounced their remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.
- Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
- Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
- Alex Austin, DB, Oregon State
- Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
- Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
- Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
- Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
- Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
- Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
- Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
- Brandon Hill, DB, Pittsburgh
- Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
- Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
- Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
- Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- Jaylon Jones, DB, Texas A&M
- Brandon Joseph, DB, Notre Dame
- Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
- Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
- Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
- Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
- Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
- Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
- Cameron Mitchell, DB, Northwestern
- Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
- Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
- Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan
- BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
- J-Min Pelley, DT, Calgary (Canada)
- Clark Phillips, DB, Utah
- Joey Porter, DB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
- Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
- Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
- CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Joseph Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- Rashad Torrence, DB, Florida
- Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
- Carrington Valentine, DB, Kentucky
- Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
- Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
- Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
- Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse
- Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn
- Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
Last year, a total of 73 players were granted special eligibility. An additional 31 players fell under the two categories below in 2022. It was down a total of 31 players from the previous year. It is down an additional 27 players from 2021. Those dwindling numbers are likely tied to the allowance of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities now available at the college level. Some players are able to make just as much money, and sometimes more, by staying in college.
The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:
- Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
- Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
- Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
- Ronnie Hickman, DB, Ohio State
- Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
- Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
- Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
- Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
- Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
- Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
- DJ Turner, DB, Michigan
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the Feb. 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the draft:
- Hank Bachmeier, QB, Boise State
- Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas
- Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
- Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.