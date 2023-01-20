2023 NFL Draft underclassmen: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud Headline list of eligible players

The NFL announced the official list of underclassmen who were granted eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Each of the 69 players granted special Eligibility has met the league’s three-year Eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which they renounced their remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

MJ Anderson, DE, Iowa State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Alex Austin, DB, Oregon State

Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

Brandon Hill, DB, Pittsburgh

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jaylon Jones, DB, Texas A&M

Brandon Joseph, DB, Notre Dame

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Cameron Mitchell, DB, Northwestern

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

J-Min Pelley, DT, Calgary (Canada)

Clark Phillips, DB, Utah

Joey Porter, DB, Penn State

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Joseph Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Rashad Torrence, DB, Florida

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

Carrington Valentine, DB, Kentucky

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse

Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn

Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Last year, a total of 73 players were granted special eligibility. An additional 31 players fell under the two categories below in 2022. It was down a total of 31 players from the previous year. It is down an additional 27 players from 2021. Those dwindling numbers are likely tied to the allowance of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities now available at the college level. Some players are able to make just as much money, and sometimes more, by staying in college.

The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:

Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Ronnie Hickman, DB, Ohio State

Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

DJ Turner, DB, Michigan

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the Feb. 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the draft:

Hank Bachmeier, QB, Boise State

Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.