2023 NFL Draft: TCU QB Max Duggan declares after Heisman finalist run, will play in Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, a 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, declared for the upcoming NFL Draft on Sunday. Leading the No. 3 Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff vs. No. 2 Michigan, Duggan will play with the team through its postseason run.

“Being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man,” Duggan wrote in a statement. “My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium has been filled with great memories, passion, and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.

“In light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” he continued. “But first, we still have business to take care of.”

Duggan still has Eligibility remaining if he wanted to return, but his declaration for the draft could not come at a better time. Although he’s not considered a high draft prospect, that’s unlikely to change, and Duggan is coming off a career year. Initially the backup in Week 1 to Chandler Morris, Duggan came off the bench due to a Morris injury and never looked back. They accounted for 36 touchdowns and more than 3,700 yards of total offense; while those numbers ranked among the top 25 signal-callers nationally, it was Duggan’s play-making ability that made him stand out.

If TCU needed a play — and it did on several occasions during an improbable run to the CFP — Duggan was usually the one to make it. Ironically, his most impressive individual effort arguably came in a losing effort to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Duggan rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the overtime loss while clearly playing through injury and fatigue.

Although TCU did not win the Big 12, it made the playoff field and Duggan was recognized as one of four Finalists for the Heisman Trophy, finishing second to USC QB Caleb Williams. It was a nice touch to end what was an up-and-down, but ultimately successful career.

It’s hard to imagine a better time for Duggan to leave. There are some big names at the top of this draft-eligible class of quarterbacks, namely Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Duggan doesn’t project as a Day 1 pick, but he’s a good athlete who can make plays and elevate his teammates. Someone will like that enough to draft him.