2023 NFL Draft Stock Report Week 4: 2 new QBs and a stud CB on the rise

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process have begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this past week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at draft prospects who improved their stock based on their performance.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis, especially early in the season.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

As always, be sure to share your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below, but without further adieu, here are the highest of Highs from Week 4 of college football!

DJ Turner | CB | Michigan | 6’0”, 181 lbs

The Steelers currently have a serious lack of depth at cornerback, but the 2023 draft class looks quite strong at the position. As a Michigan fan, I am careful to buy into recruits as they set foot on campus at Michigan, but from the very first time Turner saw the field for the Wolverines, I loved what I saw. After a hot start to the 2022 season, others are finally jumping aboard the Turner hype train as well.

Saturday against Maryland, Turner recorded an interception and defended a pass, but his down-to-down coverage was the most impressive part of his performance. If you want to talk about blanketing receivers for the entirety of a game, Turner did exactly that, forcing Taulia Tagovailoa to hold the ball too long and allowing Michigan’s pass rush to put Tagovailoa under duress. After a strong sophomore campaign in which he contained the likes of Jahan Dotson, George Pickens, and others, Turner is backing it up with a strong start in 2022 and deserves to be in the first-round conversation.

Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee | 6’3”, 218 lbs

This year’s quarterback class features several unheralded names who could become value Picks in the middle rounds, and if Hendon Hooker fails to secure himself as a first-round talent, he could be the best value pick of any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. On Saturday against Florida, Hooker completed 22 of 28 passes for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 13 times for an additional 112 yards and a touchdown.

Hooker’s dual-threat ability can be noticed simply by looking at the stat sheet, but that does not mean he is an incapable pocket passer. Hooker is at his best when his receivers run simple route concepts and he is given freedom to move within the pocket. Hooker’s game lacks finesse, but he has proven to be a natural improviser at the quarterback position. The Steelers are not expected to be in the quarterback market, but in a world where Hooker is not taken in Round 1 and one or both of Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky are gone next season, Hooker could be in play in the middle rounds as a backup option for Kenny Pickett.

Sam Hartman | QB | Wake Forest | 6’1″, 210 pounds

Sam Hartman’s play style may be different than Hooker’s, but his situation and draft status are relatively similar. Surrounded by a solid cast of weapons, Hartman is putting together yet another strong statistical season for the Demon Deacons. In Wake Forest’s near-upset of Clemson, Hartman completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 337 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

Hartman was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school, but he has continued to defy expectations in an ACC that possesses a slew of solid quarterbacks. He is far from a physical specimen, but he is unafraid to step up in the pocket and withstand a hit. His ball placement and zip on intermediate passes outside the numbers remind me a little of Baker Mayfield. Whether or not you consider it a good thing to be compared to Mayfield, keep an eye on Hartman as the season progresses.

Others Who Improved Their Stock

Amari Burney | LB | Florida | 6’2”, 228 lbs | 7 SOLO TCKL, 2.5 TFL, 2 SCK

Ivan Pace, Jr. | LB | Cincinnati | 6’0”, 239 lbs | 15 TCKL, 4 TFL, 2.5 SCK, 3 QB HUR

Blake Corum | RB | Michigan | 5’8”, 210 lbs | 30 CARS, 243 YDS, 2 TDs

Tyler Davis | DT | Clemson | 6’2”, 300 lbs | 6 TCKL, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 SCK

Justin Shorter | WR | Florida | 6’4”, 223 lbs | 7 REC, 155 YDS

Byron Young | EDGE | Tennessee | 6’2”, 245 lbs | 4 TCKL, 4 QB HUR

Devon Achane | RB | Texas A&M | 5’9”, 185 lbs | 19 CARS, 159 YDS, 1 TD; 3 REC, 15 YDS

Bryson Jackson | LB | Baylor | 6’2”, 204 lbs | 4 TCKL, 2 SCK, 1 QB HUR

Michael Wilson | WR | Stanford | 6’2”, 209 lbs | 6 REC, 176 YDS, 2 TD

De’Corian Clark | WR | UTSA | 6’3”, 210 lbs | 9 REC, 217 YDS, 3 TD

John Michael Schmitz | C| Minnesota | 6’4”, 320 lbs

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned prospects? Do you think any of them could make sense for the Steelers? Which draft prospects caught your eye this weekend? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!