2023 NFL draft standouts at East-West Shrine Bowl practices

The 2023 NFL draft’s all-star events are underway, and many top prospects from the class headed out to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Scouts from all 32 teams were in attendance at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex to evaluate prospects from around the country. The coaching staff from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots were responsible for this year’s 130 players, as practices took place from Saturday until Tuesday. The game is scheduled to be played at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Throughout the week, several prospects helped their draft stock for 2023. Here are 10 players who consistently caught my eye, with a projected range of where they could be picked and why they stood out.

Draft range: Late Day 1, early Day 2

Although he only participated in one practice, it was apparent that Flowers moved differently than his Shrine Bowl counterparts. In segments of Sunday’s practice, he showed off suddenness, strong hands and savvy route running ability — traits we saw routinely from him at Boston College. He generated a lot of buzz among NFL scouts, and there are some evaluators who believe Flowers might be the first receiver off the board in April. They caught 78 balls for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Draft range: Day 2

I saw Perry play on multiple occasions this season, and he displayed many of the same qualities in practice this week that he did for the Demon Deacons (81 catches, 1,096 yards and 11 TDs). At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he has a slender frame, but his top trait is body control. Perry has an innate sense of how to haul in passes, which is apparent in his routes and when attacking the ball in the air. He was consistent in pulling in tough passes in traffic and creating separation throughout the week of practices.

Draft range: Late Day 2, early Day 3

I was probably most impressed with Mafi at the Shrine Bowl. He was dominant from the first competitive drill of the week right through the final one. At 6-foot-2 and 338 pounds, he’s a bruising interior Blocker who has a lot of strength and was consistently able to Anchor and halt defenders’ pass-rush plans. His best moments came during the 11-on-11 periods where he displayed his run blocking ability. His power was evident when clearing lanes and allowing rushers to go untouched through the second level. Mafi has the potential to be an early contributor for NFL teams that rely heavily on man-blocking schemes.

Draft range: Early Day 3

Clark was the defensive player who helped himself the most in Las Vegas. They switched between playing outside and nickel during the team periods of practice and made plays wherever they lined up. His best session came on Monday, when he was able to find the ball in the air and come down with an interception. Clark frequently found himself around the ball and was the energizer for the East team. During last year’s practices, Jack Jones — a fourth-round pick of the Patriots — had nearly identical moments during practice. Clark is similar in stature — 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds — to Jones and he is also projected as a nickel at the next level.

Draft range: Day 3

Thompson-Robinson was the steadiest quarterback and handled practicing in an NFL system well, displaying poise and command. He got through progressions cleanly and found targets in a timely manner, as the ball came out of his hand with consistency and velocity. DTR also showed awareness of knowing how much touch to put on his throws. The most mobile of the QBs in attendance, Thompson-Robinson was able to show consistency making plays outside of structure. He could be an option in the fourth or fifth round for teams in search of a developmental backup. He threw for 3,169 yards, rushed for 646 and scored 39 total touchdowns in 2022.

Draft range: Day 3

Smith rebounded well during the week after some struggles to begin the first day of practice. The 6-foot, 207-pounder was one of the few cornerbacks able to make consistent plays on the ball, routinely in position. He crowded throwing windows and was also able to get his head around to impact plays on many occasions. As a former track athlete, Smith’s fluidity and speed flashed frequently during the one-on-one portions of practice against receivers. They had two interceptions in 2022.

Draft range: Day 3

Haselwood is a smooth operator and technician, and he caught 59 passes for 702 yards and three TDs in 2022. He’s an easy route runner and was able to consistently generate separation against defenders. He shows creativity in his Releases and route stems, and he’s already ahead of the curve in those areas. Haselwood plucked the ball out of the air and made numerous strong grabs during practices. He could be a mid-to-late-round target for teams looking to fill out their wide receiver group. And he can provide value outside of receiver, as he returned kicks and punts throughout the week.

BJ Thompson, OLB, Stephen F. Austin

Draft range: Day 3

Thompson was clearly one of the best players during the pass-rush Portions of practice, lining up both with his hand on the ground and as a stand-up outside linebacker — though he appeared to be more comfortable when he operated from a two- point stance. He displayed first-step quickness and good hand usage, and he was routinely able to gain the corner on many Offensive tackles. However, at 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds, Thompson still needs to gain weight. He’s likely to be a designated pass-rusher who could see the field during obvious passing situations.

Draft range: Late Day 3, undrafted free agent

Stills was as consistent as they came in Las Vegas practices. He proved to be stout against the run and flashed some moves as a pass-rusher. A bit of a tweener, Stills played multiple positions for the Mountaineers and was primarily used as a 3-technique during practices here. That’s likely his best spot moving forward. After settling into his own when asked to penetrate the first level, Stills made a lot of standout plays there. He had 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2022.

Draft range: Late Day 3, undrafted free agent

Douglas was one of the most consistent players throughout the week. They got open during each portion of practice and quickly became a go-to target for all of the quarterbacks on the West team. Defensive backs had a lot of trouble keeping pace with his sudden movements, and he dominated the middle of the field and caught everything thrown in his direction. A smaller target at 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, Douglas is a slot-only receiver who creates mismatches. He caught 79 passes in 2022 and was just shy of 1,000 yards.