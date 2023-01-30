As the NFL season winds down, FantasyPros will be taking a look at early NFL draft Scouting reports before the combine in March. Here’s a look at Antonio Johnson.

Check out all of our 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Reports & Prospect Profiles >>

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Antonio Johnson (DB – Texas A&M)

Antonio Johnson (DB – Texas A&M)

6’3″ – 195 lbs.

Background:

Four-star Recruit who started one of seven games played as a freshman, then took over a full-time starting role the following year, racking up 79-8.5-1.0 with five Breakups and an interception. Missed several weeks of this past season but still put together a solid line of 71-5.0-1.0 with a Breakup over nine games.

Positives:

Big, long-armed defensive back with two years of starting experience for a major program. Does a little bit of everything; the vast majority of his snaps have come in the slot, but moves into the box fairly often and started a couple of games at free safety this past season (Arkansas, Mississippi St.) Solid technician with controlled movements and good balance. Backpedal looks good, both from the slot and as a high safety. Surprisingly smooth transitions when carrying opponents deep, with what looks like solid speed. Nice instincts/pattern-recognition skills to stay in the hip pocket when working in man, with a long wingspan to make plays on the ball when targeted. Physical player who likes to come downhill and deliver hits; can help set the tone defensively. Diagnoses quickly when

the play is in front of him and shows impressive plant-and-drive speed. Nice transitions from backpedaling to driving on a spot. Very solid Angles in pursuit. Attacks blocks with aggression, with active hands and good contact balance. Does a good job of working through trash to get to the ball.

Negatives:

Actual amount of snaps taken as a traditional safety is limited and may have to transition to a new primary role at the next level. Didn’t get a chance to see him matched up on opposing tight ends, but might be able to do that in the pros. Clean transitions, but is not the twitchiest player. Some miscommunications in the zone where players were able to get behind him. Can get grabby at the Stem (six career penalties). More of a hitter than a consistent form tackler, leading to some missed tackles (11.6% on his career, but 15.5% last year).

Summary:

A very polished prospect with excellent size, technique, instincts, and physicality, he can do a little bit of everything and seems destined to be one of the top defensive backs drafted as a jack-of-all-trades who can line up in the slot, in the box, or as a traditional high safety, but who looks best when he’s working in man coverage or coming downhill to deliver hits in the run game. Requires a little bit of imagination to project to a traditional high-safety role because of his limited snaps there, but has all the tools teams look for.

projection: Round 1

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio