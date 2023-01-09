2023 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch TCU-Georgia National Championship

The Nightmare that was the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season is mercifully over, as the team finished with an abysmal 4-12-1 record. With the offseason officially underway for the team, it is time to turn our full attention to the NFL Draft.

The final game of the college football season starts tonight, as TCU squares off against the Defending Champion Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 PM EST. In a game between these two powerhouses, there are plenty of draft prospects for the Colts to keep an eye on in this one.

Here are 18 players to watch in tonight’s game.

Offense

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett, Georgia: Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett will suit up for his final game with the Bulldogs tonight. He finished this past season as a Heisman Trophy Finalist, putting up a solid 3,823 yards passing with 23 touchdowns to just seven interceptions this season.

He may lack the NFL traits and size to be an early pick in this draft, but teams are sure to love his leadership skills and his athleticism in the late day-three range of the draft.

Max Duggan, TCU: Duggan is a veteran college passer that took a major step forward this season for the Horned Frogs. He also finished as a Heisman Finalist, passing for 3,546 yards with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions that year.

Duggan, similarly to Bennett, lacks high-end NFL traits, but he is an Athletic mover with some creativity. He will have a chance to impress scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month.

Running Back

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia: McIntosh is a powerful running back that also has some nice hands as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He finished this past season with 779 yards rushing (5.5 YPC) and 506 yards receiving in his final year of eligibility.

Like Duggan, McIntosh will have an opportunity to climb up draft boards with a strong performance tonight and at the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month.

Kendre Miller, TCU: One of the best backs in all of college football this past season was TCU’s Kendre Miller. He was the driving force behind the Horned Frogs’ dominant offense, as he rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.

He is Questionable with a knee injury for tonight’s game, so hopefully this Talented back is able to suit up.

Wide Receiver

Derius Davis, TCU: Derius Davis is a big play machine that could Strike at any moment for the Horned Frogs. He is a former track star that excels on both special teams and at extending the defense vertically down the field. He has had a quiet season (just 430 yards and five touchdowns receiving) but don’t count him out for a big play tonight.

Davis will also be at the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month.

Quentin Johnston, TCU: The most talented skill position player on either side may belong to the Horned Frogs in this match up. Johnston is in the middle of a special season, as he has 1,066 yards receiving (18.1 YPC) and six touchdowns on the year. In the semifinal game against Michigan, Johnston hauled in six catches for 163 yards in the TCU win.

Johnston will likely be the WR1 on most draft boards this season.

Tight End

Darnell Washington, Georgia: Washington is a special athlete with elite size in this draft class. While he may not even be the best tight end on Georgia’s roster, Washington has a sky-high projection at the next level. They finished this season with a modest 426 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Washington could very well have a Jelani Woods-like Ascension this draft season.

Offensive Line

Warren McClendon, Georgia: McClendon is a First Team All-SEC right tackle that started all 13 games this season for the Bulldogs. He is an experienced player who has been the team’s starter for the better part of the last three seasons. He does have a year of Eligibility left, but all signs seem to point to him declaring after this game.

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia: One of the best centers in the country, Van Pran has started every game of the last two seasons for the Bulldogs. He is just a redshirt sophomore, but there is a realistic chance that he declares for this upcoming draft.

Steve Avila, TCU: Avila is a Behemoth of a player on the interior that boasts some impressive athleticism as well. He has experience across the interior of the OL and he has improved quite a bit each and every year. He will also be at the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month.

Broderick Jones, Georgia: Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones is arguably the top player at his position in this upcoming draft. The redshirt sophomore took major strides this past season as a player, and teams will be enamored with his rare combination of size and athleticism.

Defense

Defensive Line

Jalen Carter, Georgia: Arguably the top overall player in this upcoming draft class. Carter is a special player that has continuously stood out on one of the best defensive lines in college football history. He finished this past season with seven tackles for a loss and three sacks in Georgia’s heavy rotation up front.

Dylan Horton, TCU: Another strong pass rusher in this game is TCU’s Dylan Horton. He finished this past season with 14.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks in his senior year with the team. Four of those sacks came in the semifinal game against Michigan last week. He is yet another player that will be at the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this month.

Linebacker

Dee Winters, TCU: Winters is a bit on the smaller side of linebackers, but he is an energetic player that adds a major impact to the team. He finished this past season with 72 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and an interception (that he returned for a touchdown last week against Michigan).

Nolan Smith, Georgia (out with injury): Smith is one of the more intriguing pass rushers in this draft class. He has elite Bend and athleticism, he just wasn’t super productive in Georgia’s loaded defensive front. He will miss this game due to an injury.

Cornerback

Kelee Ringo, Georgia: Once touted as the next top five pick at cornerback in the SEC, Ringo had a bit of a rough year for the Bulldogs. His size and aggressiveness is still intriguing, but he looks much more raw at the position than many hoped. Still, he should be a first round pick come April if he declares.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU: The Jim Thorpe Award Winner this season, THT was a very boom or bust cornerback this year. He did manage to haul in three interceptions and have 14 pass deflections, but he allowed far too many big plays down the field. Tonight will be a big test for his overall game.

Safety

Christopher Smith, Georgia: Smith is a hard nosed player that plays much bigger than his size. He fills his run gaps with great aggressiveness and he has been a major plus player for the Bulldog defense. They finished this season with 58 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections.

Need your fill on daily Colts’ content? Head over to the Locked On Colts’ YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and myself hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you’re there!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.