2023 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch Before Week 4

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a big win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with an opportunity to get on a hot streak over the next four games. However, several football sickos at Acme Packing Company are already hard at work looking at prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even through three games, some of the team’s bigger needs are becoming more clear. There is a significant drop-off at EDGE behind Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, the tight end position could use a successor to Marcedes Lewis in the near future, and Royce Newman is looking like the weak link on Green Bay’s Offensive line.

Fortunately for Packers fans, APC already has a handful of players in mind for you to watch on Saturday before the team’s Week 4 Matchup against the New England Patriots.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State



The Packers are missing another intimidating presence at EDGE behind their starters. Fifth-round Rookie JJ Enagbare showed a couple of flashes in Week 3, but even if he develops into a solid player, the Packers could use another edge with big-time pass-rushing upside.

A third-team All-American in 2021, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a terrifying pass rusher, racking up 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles in his first full season as a starter. He has 2.5 sacks through four games this year, despite opposing offenses routinely double-teaming him.

At 6’4” and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzomah has impressive length, burst and bend to quickly get around the edge and into the quarterback’s lap before offensive tackles have even gotten to the top of their pass set. The wild part is that he’s still incredibly raw, creating all of this production despite not being able to consistently get extended or time the snap.

The Kansas State pass rusher’s draft projection is strongly based on his upside, but with his size, length, and athleticism, Anudike-Uzomah has all the tools to make him a first-round pick.

Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

At some point, Marcedes Lewis is going to have to retire. Father time is undefeated, and that will leave the Packers with a big role to fill trying to find another dominant blocking tight end.

Clemson’s Davis Allen might be the best tight end in the 2023 class to replace Lewis. His teammates believe that he will play in the NFL for 10 years and went as far as to describe him as the best blocking tight end in school history.

The Tigers tight end comes in at an imposing 6’6” and 250 pounds. While primarily used as a tight end, the Tigers will also line Allen up as an outside receiver or in the slot to exploit mismatches.

Allen’s blocking technique and drive are where he stands out the most, but he’s also a pretty impressive receiver in contested catch situations. His excellent body control and athleticism allow him to haul in some tough catches, especially in the red zone, which could give Aaron Rodgers a nice safety blanket in 2023.

Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC

Despite David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returning to the Offensive line, there are still some blemishes on the interior of the line, particularly with second-year guard Royce Newman.

Andrew Vorhees out of USC could come in and give the Packers a complete Offensive line by replacing Newman at right guard. Like Packers prospects of the past, Vorhees is a versatile Offensive lineman prospect with experience at both guard and left tackle.

At 6’6” and 325 pounds, Vorhees has good movement skills and balance to work as a pulling guard or get to Defenders on reach blocks on outside zone runs. In the passing game, he does a good job of keeping his feet moving to stay in front of pass rushers regardless of which direction they move.

Hand usage is one of the biggest question marks with Vorhees as far as Strike timing and placement. However, his movement skills and athleticism make him feel like a potential future Packers Day 2 draft pick.

