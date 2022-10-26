2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 8 of college football

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

As the Vols light up scoreboards this season, its highest-wattage star is slot maven Jalin Hyatt. The scary thing for Tennessee opponents is that the Vols have been playing largely without their best receiver, Cedric Tillman. Hyatt followed up his five-touchdown performance against Alabama with another two scores against UT-Mart last weekend. His deep-ball speed will have Scouts interested and he’ll continue to get chances to showcase it in a Tennessee offense that doesn’t have an off switch.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button