2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 7 of college football

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The Wolverines ran all over Penn State and Corum had himself a day, rushing for 166 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the 41-17 win. There may be slight concerns about his workload when draft time comes around in April 2023, but there won’t be about his vision and ability to operate between the tackles.

Corum leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (13), is second in total rushing yards (901) and is sixth in yards per game (134).

Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee

Banks may be a little undersized (6′ 1″, 224 pounds), but he’s an aggressive player who flies around. Against Alabama, they notched three hits and two hurries on quarterback Bryce Young. He also showed great pursuit on this tackle of running back Jahmyr Gibba in space.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Without Brandt Kuthie, someone had to step up for the Utes in the passing game. Kincaid did with his 15 receptions on 15 targets against USC and these weren’t all just short, high percentage routes. He has a legitimate downfield connection with quarterback Cam Rising.

Chandler Zviallia, OL, NC State

NC State has churned out trench players in the past few years, most notably Ickey Ekwonu in the 2022 draft. But, Zviallia, a former Division II transfer, has stood out this season for a team that prides itself on physical play up front. Zviallia has had injury issues in the past and got banged up against Syracuse, but when he’s right, he has a nasty streak to help pry holes open for the Pack (left guard below).

Josh Wallace, CB, UMass

If you can play corner for head Coach Don Brown, then you have to be physical. Wallace shows that off here on this interception, where he gloves up the wide receiver from the snap.

Wallace is a four-year starterand an intriguing athlete to keep in mind at the position.

