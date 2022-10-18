2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 7 of college football

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Michigan running back Blake Corum

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

The Wolverines ran all over Penn State and Corum had himself a day, rushing for 166 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the 41-17 win. There may be slight concerns about his workload when draft time comes around in April 2023, but there won’t be about his vision and ability to operate between the tackles.

