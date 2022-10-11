2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 6

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson

Anderson was dominant against Texas A&M with 12 pressures, tied for the most this season.

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

It’s hard to rise when you’re considered the Presumed No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. He may not have popped in Alabama’s big game against Texas, but against Texas A&M on Saturday night, he was all over the Aggies. Anderson had pressures on 12 A&M dropbacks, tied for the most of any player this season, according to ESPN. He’s the rare Blend of speed and power, and he allows Alabama to change up its defensive front due to his versatility.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button