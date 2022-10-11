2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 6

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Anderson was dominant against Texas A&M with 12 pressures, tied for the most this season. Gary Cosby Jr/USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

It’s hard to rise when you’re considered the Presumed No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. He may not have popped in Alabama’s big game against Texas, but against Texas A&M on Saturday night, he was all over the Aggies. Anderson had pressures on 12 A&M dropbacks, tied for the most of any player this season, according to ESPN. He’s the rare Blend of speed and power, and he allows Alabama to change up its defensive front due to his versatility.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

This is the Johnston game we’ve all been waiting for this season. He had 14 catches for 206 yards on 16 targets against Kansas, including one drive where he personally amassed 83 of the Frogs’ 99-yard scoring drive. He’s 6’4″, incredibly smooth, making catches with fantastic footwork, and can put the throttle down once he gets into the open field.

There’s difficult to defend, and then there’s Mayer. They absolutely roasted BYU for 11 catches and 118 yards, Proving a reliable target for an offense getting better over the course of the season. On this catch, he shows how much of a Matchup Nightmare he can be grabbing and shielding the ball from a hopeless defender.

Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA

He’s a big target (6’5″) for the Bruins, which helps in the red zone when UCLA lines him up as an inside receiver to Exploit space. He’s also a good route runner, and his body control isn’t half bad, either. He’s averaging 16 yards per catch with five touchdowns.

Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Miller was everywhere for the Gators on Saturday with 11 tackles, including 10 solo. He’s long been the heart of UF’s defense, and after an injury early in the season, he’s rounding into form as a tackling machine.

