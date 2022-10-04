2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 5

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas

Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State

His 246 yards broke a school record that had been held since 1997, with 230 of those yards coming in the second half. Both the yardage and 13 catches are single-game highs in FBS this season. But it’s not just against MAC teams that Cephas has stood out this season. His six receptions for 106 yards against Washington on Sept. 3 show he’s got what it takes against high-level secondaries as well.

