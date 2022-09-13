2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 2 of college football

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Georgia's Jalen Carter is one of the top NFL draft prospects

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

The NFL may have gutted much of the Bulldogs’ defense, but there’s still a foundational piece left as the reigning Champs reload. There are some NFL Talent evaluators who actually thought Carter was better than all-world Talent Jordan Davis due to being a bit more usable in pure passing situations. This space won’t serve to argue that point, but it will serve to show that guess what? He played only 18 snaps in Week 2 against FCS Samford because, well, it’s Samford. But his dominating showing against Oregon shows he’s still great as he takes over as the primary force in the middle for the Dawgs.

