2023 NFL draft prospects rising after Week 10 of college football

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we ate Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

You may have been acquainted with Ringo after his heroics to ice the national championship game with a pick-six last year. But just in case you forgot, they put together a gem of a performance as Georgia shut down Tennessee’s high-voltage offense. You simply cannot cover a vertical route better than he did below here from the initial hand check to squeezing the receiver towards the sideline ever so subtly, to pulling off the interception. Ringo is a star.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button