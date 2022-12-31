2023 NFL Draft: Prospects in New Year’s Six Bowl games for Bears to remember

The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means one thing: it’s time to go bowling!

Bowl season is arguably the most exciting time of the year for college football fans, as it pits the best of the best against each other on a big stage. The Chicago Bears figure to have their fair share of needs heading into the 2023 offseason, and luckily for them, these Bowl weeks will give them a great chance to check out some of the top Talent slated to hit the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not all of the prospects listed below will be playing in these matchups, whether it be due to injury or having opted out of the Bowl itself. However, I have decided to keep it inclusive and list the top draft-eligible prospects for each team playing this weekend, whether the player suits up or not.

This article only includes the New Year’s Six Bowl games: the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. If you would like to check out the top prospects in each of the games this week outside of the NY6, feel free to check out my Week 3 Bowl game preview.

Breaking down each individual prospect in all of these games would take a massive article, and to make sure you all don’t have to sit through a 5,000-word article, I will only be listing the prospects. If you would like to hear my thoughts on a specific prospect, feel free to ask any questions in the comments or send me tweets @jacobinfante24, and I’ll do my best to answer as many as I can.

Note: Times are listed in Central Standard Time (CST). Players denoted with asterisks will not be playing in the game, whether it be because of having declared for the draft or being injured. This also does not include players who are either not eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft or have publicly decided to come back to school or enter the transfer portal.

Orange Bowl

Well. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Friday, Dec. 30, 7:00 p.m

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Clemson DL Tyler Davis

Clemson EDGE KJ Henry

Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Clemson LT Jordan McFadden

Clemson TE Davis Allen

Clemson CB Sheridan Jones

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata

Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy*

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson*

Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas*

Tennessee RT Darnell Wright

Tennessee EDGE Byron Young

Tennessee LG Jerome Calvin

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker*

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt*

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman*

Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks*

Sugar Bowl

Well. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama

Saturday, Dec. 31, 11:00 a.m

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State LG Cooper Beebe

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama S Brian Branch

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama LB Henry Too’o Too’o

Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Alabama DL Byron Young

Alabama S Jordan Battle

Alabama S Malachi Moore

Alabama RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Alabama LT Tyler Steen

Alabama WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama TE Cameron Latu

Alabama DL DJ Dale

Alabama S DeMarco Hellams

Alabama RB Jace McClellan

Alabama K Will Reichard

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe*

Fiesta Bowl semifinals

Well. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Saturday, Dec. 31, 3:00 p.m

Michigan DL Mazi Smith

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi

Michigan CB DJ Turner

Michigan DL Mike Morris

Michigan LT Ryan Hayes

Michigan RG Zak Zinter

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell

Michigan S RJ Moten

Michigan EDGE Eyabi Okie

Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Michigan CB Gemon Green

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

TCU LG Steve Avila

TCU RB Kendre Miller

TCU C Alan Ali

TCU DL Dylan Horton

TCU CB Noah Daniels

TCU WR Derius Davis

TCU QB Max Duggan

TCU LB Dee Winters

Peach Bowl semifinals

Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m

Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Georgia LT Broderick Jones

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia S Christopher Smith

Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

Georgia S Tykee Smith

Georgia RT Warren McClendon

Georgia RB Kendall Milton

Georgia EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith*

Georgia CB William Poole*

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Ohio State RT Dawand Jones

Ohio State C Luke Wypler

Ohio State TE Cade Stover

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams

Ohio State S Lathan Ransom

Ohio State S Josh Proctor

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

Ohio State CB Cameron Brown

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles

Ohio State DL Taron Vincent

Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba*

Ohio State S Ronnie Hickman*

Ohio State RG Matthew Jones*

Cotton Bowl

Well. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

Monday, Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

USC RB Austin Jones

USC CB Mekhi Blackmon

USC WR Jordan Addison*

USC LG Andrew Vorhees*

USC RB Travis Dye*

Tulane LB Dorian Williams

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

Rose Bowl

Well. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Monday, Jan. 2, 4:00 p.m